English Touring Theatre to present 80th anniversary production of The Good Person of Szechwan

Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan will be staged in Sheffield next spring with a brand new production to mark the play's 80th anniversary.

Adapted by Nina Segal (In The Night Time [Before The Sun Rises]) and directed by Anthony Lau (Anna Karenina), the piece was commissioned by English Touring Theatre and co-produced by ETT with Sheffield Theatres and Lyric Hammersmith.

The play follows three gods who look to justify humanity's existence by searching for just one honest person in the world. It centres around penniless Shen Te and explores what happens when she is gifted with a life-changing amount of money.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The Good Person of Szechwan runs from 11 March until 1 April 2023 at the Crucible Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 15 March.