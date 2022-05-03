Cast for Sheffield Theatres' Rock / Paper / Scissors trilogy of plays running in tandem announced

Casting has been announced for Chris Bush's trilogy of new plays Rock / Paper / Scissors.

All three will run in tandem at the trio of venues that make up Sheffield Theatres (Crucible, Lyceum and Studio), with the cast hopping between spaces over the course of each round of performances.

Appearing will be Denise Black (Coronation Street) playing Susie, Natalie Casey (Guys and Dolls) playing Mel, Andrew Macbean (Amadeus) playing Leo, Daisy May (Sex Education) playing Molly, Alastair Natkiel (Standing at the Sky's Edge) playing Billy, Samantha Power (Chicken Soup) playing Faye, Guy Rhys (Mary, Queen of Scots) playing Omar, Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) playing Zara, Dumile Sibanda (Hedda) playing Ava, Jabez Sykes (Spring Awakening) playing Mason, Maia Tamrakar (Spring Awakening) playing Liv, Joe Usher (The Last Days of Judas) playing Trent, Chanel Waddock (Hamlet) playing Coco and Leo Wan (Bridgerton) playing Xander.

There will be different creative teams operating on each show, with a pool comprised of lighting designers Richard Howell, Jai Morjaria and Johanna Town, composer Richard Taylor, sound designers Tingying Dong, Annie May Fletcher and Sam Glossop, movement director Tom Herron, casting director Christopher Worrall, casting consultant Stuart Burt CDG and assistant sound designer José Guillermo Puello. The assistant directors are Callum Berridge, Grace Cordell and Alexandra Whiteley.

The three shows will run from Thursday 16 June to Saturday 2 July, with the interlinked but standalone plays telling the story of a Sheffield scissor manufacturer facing an uncertain future.