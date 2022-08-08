The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel reveals complete cast

The full cast of the upcoming UK tour of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has been unveiled.

The play is penned by Deborah Moggach, who has adapted the piece from her bestselling novel These Foolish Things (which in turn was transformed into the 2011 film starring Dev Patel, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy, Penelope Wilton, Tom Wilkinson, Celie Imrie and Ronald Pickup). It follows an eclectic group of British retirees, who journey to India to spend the next chapter of their lives in a "luxury residence".

The cast (through to Saturday 11 February 2023) includes Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap) as Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (EastEnders) as Douglas, Rula Lenska (Coronation Street) as Madge, Tiran Aakel (The Kite Runner) as Mr Gupta, Richenda Carey (Calendar Girls) as Dorothy, Rekha John-Cheriyan (Tomb Raider) as Mrs Kapoor, Andy de la Tour (Notting Hill) as Norman, Shila Iqbal (East Is East) as Sahani, Kerena Jagpal (Circle Game) as Kamila, Harmage Singh Kalirai (A Very British Coup) as Jimmy, Sally Knyvette (Emmerdale) as Jean, Nishad More (King Lear) as Sonny Kapoor, Marlene Sidaway (Coronation Street) as Muriel and Anant Varman (making his professional UK stage debut) as Mohan, with Adam Morris (Dial M for Murder) and Julie Wood (Brave New World) serving as male and female understudies.

Under the direction of Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), the creative team includes costume and set designer Colin Richmond, lighting designer Oli Fenwick, sound designer Mic Pool, composer Kuljit Bhamra, casting director Ginny Schiller CDG, associate director Breman Rajkumar, movement director Lucy Hind, costume supervisor Chris Cahill, production manager Digby Robinson, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl and associate props supervisor Zoe Wilson. Producers are Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment and Gavin Kalin.

The production opens at Richmond Theatre on 2 September 2022. It will then visit Sheffield, Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle, Truro, Bromley, Norwich, Leicester, Salford, Woking, Cambridge, Bath, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Aberdeen, Plymouth, Guildford, Southampton and Edinburgh.

Tickets for select dates are available below.