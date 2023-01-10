Spring 2023 tour cast for Blood Brothers revealed

The cast for the new tour of Blood Brothers has been unveiled as the show embarks once more on tour.

Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson's production of Willy Russell's seminal musical has been touring the nation for a number of years, and features musical direction by Matt Malone, sound by Dan Samson, set and costume by Andy Walmsley and lighting by Nick Richings.

The show tells the story of two brothers, separated at birth, whose lives collide in a tumultuous tragedy. It features such numbers as "Marilyn Monroe" and "Tell Me It's Not True". The piece recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Currently set to appear in the show for this new tour will be Niki Colwell Evans, playing the role of Mrs Johnstone, alongside Richard Munday as the Narrator, Sean Jones as Mickey, Joe Sleight as Eddie, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Tim Churchill as Mr Lyons, Olivia Sloyan as Linda, Timothy Lucas as Sammy, Gemma Brodrick as Donna Marie/ Miss Jones, Jacob Yolland as Postman / Bus Conductor, Josh Capper as the Neighbour and Amy Murphy as Brenda.

The show willl open in Southend on 17 January before visting Chesterfield, Derry, Dublin, Richmond, Bromley, Swindon, Crewe, Wellingborough, Coventry, Hastings, Cheltenham, Crawley and Sheffield.