Tour dates for Shrek the Musical confirmed

Tour dates have been revealed for Shrek the Musical!

With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, the show was first seen on Broadway 14 years ago, with a West End opening following in 2011. It is based on the William Steig's children's book and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film.

A new production of the show, first unveiled earlier this year, will be directed by Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana) and Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), with Winston set to choreograph. It also has design by Philip Witcomb (Mame), with additional creative team members to be revealed.





You can watch the first trailer for the show here:

After opening at Plymouth on 21 July 2023, the show will visit Manchester (1 to 12 August), Dublin (15 to 20 August), Bristol (22 to 27 August), Southend (29 August to 2 September), Carlisle (5 to 10 September), Aberdeen (12 to 16 September), Oxford (19 to 24 September), Wimbledon (26 to 30 September), Dartford (2 to 7 October), Northampton (10 to 15 October), Bradford (24 to 28 October), Woking (30 October to 4 November), Eastbourne (13 to 18 November), Cardiff (20 to 25 November), York (27 November to 2 December) and Blackpool (12 to 30 December). Further dates are to be revealed.

Producer Mark Goucher said: "I am delighted to be bringing this re-imagined production of the beloved Shrek the Musical to audiences across the UK and Ireland. The story of Shrek is known and loved across the world and this show is an incredibly joyous, fun and uplifting evening at the theatre that will be enjoyed by all ages."

Tickets for Manchester, Bristol, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking and York will be on sale here later today.