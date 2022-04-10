Shrek the Musical to embark on new tour in 2023

Confirmed: Shrek the Musical will embark on a new UK tour from July 2023.

Based on William Steig's children's book and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek the Musical has a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It premiered on Broadway in 2008 and ran at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End from 2011, before embarking on a tour.

In the West End the show was led by Nigel Lindsay in the title role alongside Amanda Holden as Princess Fiona.

Directed by Nick Winston and Samuel Holmes, this new production of the show will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 July, with further dates to be announced.

Winston announced the news on his social media, with the Plymouth dates on sale. The Bonnie and Clyde director will also choreograph the piece, which has design by Phil Whitcomb.

It is produced by Mark Goucher.