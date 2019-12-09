My Best Friend's Wedding musical world premiere tour to star Alexandra Burke

The world premiere of My Best Friend's Wedding – The Musical has been announced.

With a book by Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey plus featuring the music and lyrics by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the musical will be directed by Rachel Kavanaugh. It opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 16 September 2020 ahead of a UK and Ireland tour.

The show, based on the hit film of the same name, will star Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard, Chess) as food critic Julianne Potter with further casting and creative team to be announced soon.

Following its opening in Plymouth, the tour will visit Manchester, Bradford, Leicester, Aberdeen, Stoke-on-Trent, Dublin, Wolverhampton, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Eastbourne with tickets on sale soon.

Bacharach and David's tunes include "Walk On By", "I Say A Little Prayer" and "What's New Pussycat", all of which will feature in the show.