Gemma Collins withdraws from Chicago tour

Gemma Collins has withdrawn from the ongoing Chicago tour, it has been confirmed.

Initially set to appear from 29 May, the tour's producers have issued a statement run in The Independent saying: "Gemma Collins' management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury. The producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future."

Collins is no longer listed on the venue's website as playing the role of Mama Morton. She was originally due to take on dates in Sunderland ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

The tour continues across dates into 2022, with Lee Mead also recently announced as joining the show.