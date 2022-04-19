Lee Mead joins cast of Chicago as Billy Flynn

Lee Mead will join the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago next month, playing slick lawyer Billy Flynn.

Mead joins the previously announced Gemma Collins as Mama Morton, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine.

The new cast, including Mead and Collins, start at the Sunderland Empire from 31 May 2022. Sinitta will reprise the role of Mama Morton at the Grand Opera House, Belfast (6 – 11 June), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (14 – 18 June) and Venue Cymru, Llandudno (25 – 30 July).

The company is completed by Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

Mead rose to fame after winning the BBC's Any Dream Will Do casting show, going on to star in the West End in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Adelphi Theatre.

His subsequent credits include Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre and Wicked at the Victoria Apollo, as well as touring the UK as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. On screen he has been seen in Casualty and Holby City in the role of Lofty.