Once musical tour: first listen to Daniel Healy and Emma Lucia performing "Falling Slowly"

The award-winning musical Once is to head out on a UK tour, and WhatsOnStage has a first listen to stars Daniel Healy and Emma Lucia in action.

The cast will be led by Healy as Guy and Lucia as Girl, who return to the roles following the production's 2018 run at the New Wolsey Theatre and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical tells the story of two lost souls – a Dublin street busker and Czech musician who fall in love unexpectedly.

The show, which opened in the West End in 2013 and won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, will open at Fairfield Halls in Croydon on 19 December, before touring to Southend, Liverpool, York, Woking, Milton Keynes, Bath, Coventry, Stoke, Malvern, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Sheffield, Cardiff, Southampton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Canterbury, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Plymouth and Glasgow.

Once is directed by Peter Rowe with set and costume design by Libby Watson, musical supervision by Ben Goddard, choreography by Francesca Jaynes, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by James Cook, projection design by Peter Hazelwood and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.

The show has a book by Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Academy Award winning Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The original production concept is by John Tiffany.