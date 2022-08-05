YouTuber and cultural commentator Alex Belfield found guilty of stalking

Cultural commentator and YouTuber Alex Belfield has been found guilty on four counts of stalking.

The decision was revealed today at Nottingham Crown Court, where the jurors accepted that the former pundit "caused serious alarm or distress to two victims" – BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith and theatre videographer Ben Hewis, formerly deputy editor of WhatsOnStage.

The 42 year-old Belfield was also found guilty of the alternative and lesser charge of "simple stalking" of TV broadcaster Jeremy Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehaney.

The trial has been taking place over the last few weeks, with Hewis, Vine and more all providing evidence in the case. Belfield was said to have sent abusive messages to the victims and their family members. He reportedly sent Hewis' pregnant wife a threatening message with a picture of her baby scan attached.

Belfield's YouTube channel has often seen him review stage productions or comment upon the theatre eco-system.

Belfield, who was granted bail ahead of sentencing on 16 September, was found not guilty of stalking in relation to four other individuals, all of whom previously worked at the BBC.