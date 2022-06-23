Todd Carty and Gwyneth Strong lead 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap

Initial casting has been confirmed for the upcoming 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap.

Todd Carty (EastEnders) will take on the role of Major Metcalf, with Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) starring as Mrs Boyle.

Carty is scheduled to appear in Nottingham, Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, Norwich, Malvern, Newcastle, Coventry, Southampton, York, Cardiff, Plymouth, Lichfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Woking, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Strong will perform her role at stops in Nottingham, Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, and Manchester.

Directed by Ian Talbot and produced by Adam Spiegel Productions, Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, the longest running play in the world, will visit over 70 venues during the tour, launching at Theatre Royal Nottingham on 27 September 2022.

Confirmed stops include Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, Manchester, Norwich, Malvern, Newcastle, Coventry, Southampton, York, Cardiff, Plymouth, Lichfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Woking, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Inverness, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Hereford, Chelmsford, Dundee, Derby, Bristol, Leeds, Cambridge, Torquay, Buxton, Swansea, Northampton, Truro, Peterborough, King's Lynn, Guildford, New Brighton, Bromley, and Hastings, with further venues to be revealed for 2023 and 2024.

