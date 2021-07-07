Piaf revival with Jenna Russell: first look photos

First look photos have been released for Piaf, which has just opened at Nottingham Playhouse.

Reopening the space and running to 17 July 2021, Adam Penford's production then transfers to Leeds Playhouse's Courtyard Theatre from 23 July to 7 August.

The audience will be seated in cabaret-style seating that adheres to current social distancing guidelines. The production will be live streamed to audiences at home on 14 July.

The play tells the life story of the renowned French singer Edith Piaf. Her most famous songs include "La Vie en Rose" and "Je Ne Regrette Rien", though the international star began her life singing on the streets of Paris.

The show is led by Jenna Russell in the titular role, joined by Sally Ann Triplett as Toine.

Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) plays Marlene Dietrich. Garry Robson (Reasons to be Cheerful, Graeae) takes on the role of Louis Leplee. Louis Gaunt (Grease, UK and Ireland tour), who is originally from Nottingham, plays Piaf's husband Theo.

Samuel James (James Graham's Sketching, Wilton's Music Hall) plays Bruno, owner and manager of the Paris Olympia. Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester) plays Raymond and Joseph Prowen (A Christmas Carol, RSC) Louis. Zheng Xi Yong, who was last at Nottingham Playhouse in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins takes on the role of Lucien.

Piaf is designed by Frankie Bradshaw, with Jack Knowles as lighting designer, Ella Wahlström as sound designer, Gareth Valentine as MD on keys, arranger and orchestrator, Georgina Lamb as movement director, Félicité du Jeu as dialect coach, and Will Burton as casting director.

