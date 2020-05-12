Piaf revival moved to 2021 – have a first listen to Jenna Russell, Sally Ann Triplett and Sara Poyzer

Co-producers Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse have confirmed that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, their revival of Pam Gems' Piaf will be postponed until May 2021.

To keep eager audiences sated until then, the show's musical director and three stars – Jenna Russell, Sally Ann Triplett and Sara Poyzer – have recorded a special version of a hit Piaf number "Hymne A L'Amour".

The production has design by Frankie Bradshaw and lighting by Jack Knowles, and will see the auditorium transformed into a Parisian bar.

Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse and director of Piaf, said: "We were all disappointed when we had to delay Piaf as we'd been planning it for a long time and had put together a really terrific cast. Jenna and Sally are old friends who performed together in the late 1980s and they were particularly looking forward to working together again as Sally is now based in NYC.

"That's when I got the idea of using technology to reunite them, alongside fellow Piaf cast member, Sara Poyzer. Three West End leading ladies singing a Piaf classic, and our talented musical director, Alex, made the magic happen."

Ticket holders being able to keep a hold of their ticket until final dates are released.

Watch the video here: