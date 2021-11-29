The Nottingham and Leeds Playhouse production of Piaf is now available to rent on demand

Piaf – the hit Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse co-production – is now available to rent on demand, it has been announced today.

Starring Jenna Russell in the titular role, Pam Gems' biographical play tells the story of the internationally renowned singer Edith Piaf, from humble beginnings singing on the streets of Paris to global stardom. It includes such standards as "La Vie en Rose" and "Je Ne Regrette Rien".

Russell is joined in the cast by Sally Ann Triplett (as Toine - Piaf's best friend and confidante) and Garry Robson (as Louis Leplee – the nightclub owner who discovered Piaf).

The production, which reopened the Nottingham Playhouse this past summer, was directed by Adam Penford and features scenic design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound design by Ella Wahlström, musical direction by Gareth Valentine and movement direction by Georgina Lamb. In addition, Félicité du Jeu served as dialect coach and casting was by Will Burton.

The online version of the show is available to rent until 31 December 2021 and viewers will have access to the recording for a total of five days after rental. Please note: if rented after 27 December, the number of days it will be available will reduce accordingly.