Mark Gatiss' A Christmas Carol unveils complete cast

Full casting has been revealed for Mark Gatiss' version of A Christmas Carol, set to run in Nottingham from 29 October to 20 November before running at the Alexandra Theatre in London from 26 November.

Joining Gatiss as Marley and Nicholas Farrell as Scrooge in the new take on Dickens' classic are James Backway as Fred, Angelina Chudi as Caroline, Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Zak Ford-Williams as Tiny Tim, Aoife Gaston as Belle, Christopher Godwin as the Narrator, Edward Harrison as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Ridgeway as Mrs Cratchit and Joe Shire as Ghost of Christmas Present.

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's artistic director Adam Penford, the production is designed by Paul Wills with lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Ella Wahlström, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Georgina Lamb and composition by Tingying Dong.

Sam Stevenson is the casting director, Matthew Forbes is the puppet director, Tom Atwood is the music director and Jasmine Teo is the associate director.