Complete cast unveiled for 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap

Complete casting has been confirmed for the upcoming 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap.

Joining previously announced Todd Carty (EastEnders) as Major Metcalf and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle will be John Altman (EastEnders) as Mr Paravicini, Joelle Dyson (Dreamgirls) as Mollie Ralston, Laurence Pears (Magic Goes Wrong) as Giles Ralston, Joseph Reed (The Nobodies) as Detective Sgt Trotter, and, finally, Elliot Clay as Christopher Wren and Essie Barrow as Miss Casewell, who have both previously appeared in the West End production of The Mousetrap.

Directed by Ian Talbot and produced by Adam Spiegel Productions, Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, the longest-running play in the world, is scheduled to visit over 70 venues during the tour, launching at Theatre Royal Nottingham on 27 September 2022.

Confirmed stops include Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, Manchester, Norwich, Malvern, Newcastle, Coventry, Southampton, York, Cardiff, Plymouth, Lichfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Woking, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Inverness, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Hereford, Chelmsford, Dundee, Derby, Bristol, Leeds, Cambridge, Torquay, Buxton, Swansea, Northampton, Truro, Peterborough, King's Lynn, Guildford, New Brighton, Bromley, and Hastings, with additional venues to be revealed for 2023 and 2024.

Tickets for select dates are available below.