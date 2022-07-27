First look at Parent Trap musical Identical as it begins world premiere production

Exclusive: First look photos have been released for the new musical Identical, based on Erich Kästner's novel The Parent Trap.

Kästner's novel follows two sisters, separated at birth, that contrive to bring their parents back together. It has been adapted into two movies, the latter starring Lindsey Lohan. The new stage show has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins) and a book by Stuart Paterson.

WhatsOnStage has already announced the cast of the show, with the three sets of twins rotating in the lead roles. They are Kyla and Nicole Fox, aged 12, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick, 12 from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, 12 from Bromley.

Also starring are Emily Tierney (Wicked, Ghost) as Lisalotte, James Darch (The Rocky Horror Show) as Johan, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Pippin) as Miss Gerlach, Louise Gold (Fiddler on the Roof) as Roza/Miss Muthesuis and Michael Smith-Stewart (The Lion King) as Dr Strobl.









The show, said to be destined for the West End, will initially run at Nottingham Playhouse from 26 July to 14 August 2022, before it transfers to Salford's The Lowry for an additional season from 19 August to 3 September. It is directed by the multi-award-winning Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables).

The ensemble features Rico Bakker (Hairspray'), David Bardsley (The Grinning Man), Hannah Cauchi (Cabaret), Paige Fenlon (Zorro), Rosie Glossop (Kinky Boots), Dominic Adam Griffin (Cinderella), Jordan Isaac (Bring It On), Rutendo Mushonga (Message in a Bottle) and Ellie Nunn (The Daughter in Law).

Playing the other children in the show are Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Daisy Jeffcoate, Isabelle Larrey, Saffia Layla, Parrine Long, Helena Middleton, Kirsten Muzvuru and Poppy Pawson. It will feature two dog stars, Cairn Terrier Ness, and West Highland Terrier Louby. The canine performers will share the role of Pepi.

The show is choreographed by Matt Cole, with set design by Rob Jones, costumes by Jonathan Lipman, video by Douglas O'Connell, lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Caroline Humphris, musical direction by Tamara Saringer, orchestration by Tom Curran, associate direction by Martha Geelan, casting by Anne Vosser, children's casting and administration by Jo Hawes, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey with production management by Digby Robinson and general management by Kenny Wax Ltd.





You can have a listen to the show here:



