Identical musical, based on The Parent Trap and destined for the West End, announces lead casting

Lead casting has been revealed for the world premiere of new musical Identical, based on Erich Kästner's The Parent Trap.

In what will probably get the casting directors a few awards, the show has successfully found three sets of identical twins to star in the piece, which opens at Nottingham Playhouse 26 July to 14 August 2022, before transferring to Salford's The Lowry from 19 August to 3 September 2022. Further dates are to be revealed.

Appearing as Lottie and Lisa (it will naturally be hard to tell which is which) will be Kyla and Nicole Fox, aged 12, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick, 12 from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, 12 from Bromley.

The show has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins), direction by Trevor Nunn and a book by Stuart Paterson.

Producer Kenny Wax said today: "Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and the healing of a family which has been fractured. The narrative offers a powerful message for the world right now and under the directorial genius of Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that Identical will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation…..providing that we can consistently cast incredibly talented identical twins!"

You can have a first listen to the piece here:





The show is choreographed by Matt Cole, with set design by Rob Jones, costumes by Jonathan Lipman, video by Douglas O'Connell, lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Paul Gategouse, musical supervision by Caroline Humphris, musical direction by Tamara Singer, orchestration by Tom Curran, associate direction by Martha Green, casting by Anne Vosser, children's casting and administration by Jo Hawes, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey with production management by Digby Robinson and general management by Kenny Wax Ltd.