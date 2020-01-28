Peter Andre joins Grease 2020 tour as new venues announced

Peter Andre will star in the 2020 UK tour of Grease.

Andre will return to the role of Teen Angel in the show after performing in 2019, while also taking on two new roles: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. He joins a cast led by Dan Partridge, with further members to be revealed.

The show has also announced that it will run at Norwich Theatre Royal from 17 to 22 August, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 24 to 29 August, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 20 to 24 October and Ipswich Regent Theatre from 17 to 21 November.

The new production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall, initially ran at Curve in Leicester over Christmas 2016. It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical in 25 years, with Jacobs and Casey's work turned into a hit film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Andre said "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast. I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform 2 additional roles this time round: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020!"

Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Northampton, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester, Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Aylesbury, Ipswich and Stoke. Customers are advised to check their local websites for specific dates.