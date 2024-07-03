Your Lie in April musical – first look photos released

The manga stage adaptation is now in previews in the West End

Official production shots have been released for the first-ever, fully staged West End run of Your Lie in April.

The manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, and a Japanese live-action film in 2016. The Japanese musical, now translated, was first seen in 2022.

Considered one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history, the show follows a young piano prodigy who is unable to perform following his mother’s death. His life then changes when he strikes a friendship with a talented violinist.

The theatrical production, which has music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, English book by Rinne B Groff, music arrangement and orchestration by Jason Howland and original book by Riko Sakaguchi, was first seen on UK shores at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the piece played three concerts.

As previously announced, the show is led by Zheng Xi Yong (Spring Awakening) as Kosei Arima, Rachel Clare Chan (Oliver!) as Tsubaki Sawabe and Dean John-Wilson (The King and I) as Ryota Watari, who all starred in the concert version of the show, with Mia Kobayashi making her professional debut as Kaori Miyazono.

They are joined on stage by Ernest Stroud (as Takeshi, first cover Watari/second cover Kosei), JoJo Meredith (as Derick, first cover Kosei), Chris Fung (as Mi-ike, ensemble), Eu Jin Hwang (as Kaori’s Dad, Judge #1), Daniel Nardone (as swing), Ericka Posadas (as Emi/ensemble), Lucy Park (as Kosei’s Mom), Gracie Lai (as Kaori’s Mom, Judge #2), Imogen Law Hing Choy (as ensemble) and Ria Tanaka (as swing). Stroud, Meredith, Fung and Hwang are all reprising their respective roles from Drury Lane.

The creative team includes director and choreographer Nick Winston, co-director Jordan Murphy, musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director and conductor Chris Poon, set designer Justin Williams, costume designer Kimie Nakano, sound designers Rob Bettle for Sound Quiet Time and Adam Fisher, lighting designer Rory Beaton, and video designer Dan Light. Orchestral management is handled by Rich Morris for Music Solutions Ltd, with production manager Toby P Darvill, and casting director Harry Blumenau.

Also attached are associate director and choreographer Tommy Franzen, associate musical supervisor and associate musical director Chris Ma, associate set designer Christophe VandenEynde, assistant musical director Cerys McKenna, and costume supervisor Rachel Dickson.

The associate production team includes associate production manager Charlie Rayner, WHAM supervisor Becky Rungen, casting associate Laura Seaborn, and children’s casting assistant Nikki Seymour.

Company management features company manager Eric Lumsden, stage manager Sarah-Jane Ledbury, deputy stage manager Hannah Halden, and assistant stage managers Jinwen Chen and Alex Jaouen. The technical crew features head of sound Mike Poon, sound 3 Sarah Atherton-Knight, head of wardrobe Wendy Phillips, head of automation Sloane Jorba, deputy head of automation Ed Corazza, and head of WHAM Jessica McKeand.

Your Lie in April runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 21 September, with a press night set for this Friday, 5 July. Tickets on sale below.