whatsonstage white
Sponsored Content

Win two tickets to If/Then with Kerry Ellis

The fan favourite musical is being shown in concert next month

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| London |

14 January 2025

kellis4
Artwork for If/Then, supplied by the production

It’s time for our first Two-Ticket Tuesday of 2025!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to the special concert of If/Then with Kerry Ellis. Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, If/Then explores the impact of choices and chance through the story of Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after a divorce. Her story branches into two parallel paths, each showing how a single decision can shape an entirely different future.

Ellis will star as Elizabeth in the West End concert, which will be staged on 10 February at the Savoy Theatre. She is joined by David Hunter as Lucas, Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Josh, Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking about Jamie) as Kate, Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) as Anne, Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera) as Stephen, Carl Man as David, and Joni Ayton-Kent (The Watch) as Elena.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Tuesday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to see If/Then.
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 14 to 17 January 2025.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 17 January 2025. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Layton Williams and Lauren Drew in an interview for WhatsOnStage in front of a Titanique-branded backdrop

The cast of Titanique answer Céline Dion-inspired questions on West End opening night

…Because we love them!