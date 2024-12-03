Win two tickets to Christmas By Candlelight in the West End

Enjoy the special event later this month with our latest Two-Ticket Tuesday!

Get into the festive spirit with our next Two-Ticket Tuesday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to the special, festive, Christmas By Candlelight at the Adelphi Theatre on 17 December! The evening sees West End legends Joel Harper-Jackson, Oliver Tompsett, Rachel John and Rachael Wooding.

Competition Terms and Conditions