Why Am I So Single? cast recording adds Patti LuPone and sets release date

Further details have been revealed for the long-awaited Why Am I So Single? cast recording.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. First opening at the Garrick Theatre in September last year before closing in January, it received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

The show went on to be nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, winning one prize for Best Casting Direction last weekend.

The album will feature vocal performances from leads Jo Foster as Oliver and Leesa Tulley as Nancy. They are joined by Noah Thomas as Artie. The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

Making up the ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who is also the resident choreographer.

The music production team behind the album includes Joe Beighton (Six the Musical, 42 Balloons), Sam Featherstone, Future Cut (who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Shakira, Lily Allen, and Tom Jones), Paul Gatehouse, and MNEK (who has worked with Beyoncé, Stormzy, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Madonna and FLO).

It will be released on 14 March 2025, with a couple of bonus tracks including an extended version of “Men R Trash” featuring the multi-Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone, as well as an alternative version of “Just In Case”.

A number of demo releases have already been released, including the title number, “C U Never”, “8 Dates” and “Just In Case” and “Disco Ball”.

You can listen to “C U Never” below:

The show is co-directed by Moss and choreographer Ellen Kane, while the creative team features orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.