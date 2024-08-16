White Rabbit, Red Rabbit to run in the West End with all-star line-up

The production has been touring for over a decade

Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit will make its West End debut at the newest West End venue @sohoplace from 1 to 19 October for a limited run of 24 performances.

The show, which has been performed over 3,000 times worldwide in more than 30 languages, challenges a performer to take the stage without preparation or direction, opening a sealed envelope to reveal the script for the first time.

The production will feature a rotating cast of performers, including Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou, and Catherine Tate. You can see the schedule of performances below.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit offers a unique experience each night, driven by the actor’s interpretation of the script. The play, which mixes elements of comedy and tragedy, has been described as a reflection on power dynamics, not just in contemporary Iran, but across the world.

First premiered in 2011 at the Edinburgh and SummerWorks festivals, the play has been performed by prominent figures in theatre and film, including Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, and Cynthia Nixon.

Soleimanpour said today: “It is personal but universal. Funny yet very political. And so timely for the world we live in. We are so excited to present it at this time and in such great company.”

The production is presented by Lambert Jackson and Nassim Soleimanpour Productions in association with Nica Burns. Tickets are on sale now here.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 1 October (8.00pm) – Nick Mohammed

Wednesday 2 October (8.00pm) – Mathew Baynton

Thursday 3 October (8.00pm) – Jill Halfpenny

Friday 4 October (8.00pm) – Michael Sheen

Saturday 5 October (3.00pm) – Daisy Edgar Jones

Saturday 5 October (8.00pm) – Pearl Mackie

Sunday 6 October (2.00pm) – Ben Bailey Smith

Sunday 6 October (8.00pm) – Jason Isaacs

Tuesday 8 October (8.00pm) – Olly Alexander

Wednesday 9 October (8.00pm) – Kate Fleetwood

Thursday 10 October (8.00pm) – Alfred Enoch

Friday 11 October (8.00pm) – John Bishop

Saturday 12 October (3.00pm) – Tonia Sotiropoulou

Saturday 12 October (8.00pm) – Jonathan Pryce

Sunday 13 October (2.00pm) – Keith Allen

Sunday 13 October (6.00pm) – Richard Gadd

Monday 14 October (8.00pm) – Omari Douglas

Tuesday 15 October (8.00pm) – Alan Davies

Wednesday 16 October (8.00pm) – Sally Phillips

Thursday 17 October (8.00pm) – Catherine Tate

Friday 18 October (8.00pm) – Freema Agyeman

Saturday 19 October (2.00pm) – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Saturday 19 October (5.00pm) – Joe Dempsie

Saturday 19 October (8.00pm) – Callum Scott Howells