WhatsOnStage is looking to expand the editorial team!

WhatsOnStage is looking for an entry-level staff member to join the editorial team!

The Content Creator will work on WhatsOnStage’s rapidly growing social media and website platforms, expanding our social growth and engaging further audiences with premium coverage.

You can find out more about the role and apply here.

Diversity and inclusion have always been at the core of our values at WhatsOnStage and our parent company AudienceView. A diverse workforce with wide perspectives and creative ideas benefits our clients, the communities where we operate, and all of us as colleagues. We welcome applications from qualified individuals from all backgrounds.

We also welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the recruitment process.

What you’d be doing:

Generating and/or posting regular social media content on WhatsOnStage

Covering press events, junkets, red carpets and rehearsal room visits to generate unique and premium content for all WhatsOnStage social media platforms

Edit/post content generated by productions and/or freelance contributors

Liaise and collaborate with publicists for social media content strategies

Moderating and monitoring all of WhatsOnStage’s social media channels

Maintaining good working relationships with professionals in the theatre, film, and television industries, and serving as an ambassador for the brand in the field

Occasionally create content (news stories, written features) for the WhatsOnStage website where necessary, working in line with the managing editor, deputy editor and features editor

Alongside the features editor, track and report on key social metrics for all relevant social media channels

Create ideas for relevant, interesting, premium and/or evergreen content on a regular and timely basis

What you’ll need: