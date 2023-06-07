Watch two We Will Rock You West End performance clips

The West End return of Ben Elton and Queen’s musical We Will Rock You is holding its press night at the London Coliseum this evening and we were invited earlier this week to a preview of the new production.

Elton, who also directs, is currently making his West End acting debut as the Rebel Leader alongside Brenda Edwards as Killer Queen, Lee Mead as Khashoggi, Ian McIntosh as Galileo and Elena Skye as Scaramouche.

Take a look at sneak peeks of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” below:

The cast is completed by Christine Allado as Meat, Adrian Hansel as Brit and Jenny O’Leary as Alternate Killer Queen, Glenn Adamson, Laura Ava-Scott, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Liam Buckland, David Burilin, Victoria Collins, Isaac Edwards, Leanne Garretty, Lucy Glover, Ryesha Higgs, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shak Mancel James, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Jarryd Nurden, Sam Robinson, Madison Swan, Karen Walker and Rebecca Wickes.

Brand-new production shots have also been released today:

It has been 21 years since We Will Rock You premiered at London’s Dominion Theatre in 2002, where it was seen by six million people over 4600 performances during a 12-year run, becoming one of the most successful musicals in West End history and the longest runner at the Dominion by a margin of nine years. It also found popularity around the world, playing to a global audience of 20 million across 28 countries.

Tickets are on sale now for the strictly limited season through to 27 August 2023.