Watch Jordan Luke Gage perform an exclusive number from Bat Boy

Watch Jordan Luke Gage unleash his inner Bat Boy as he performs a number from the hit musical, which is being presented in concert at The London Palladium on Halloween.

The cult classic, featuring a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and a score by Laurence O’Keefe, will be staged at 8pm on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 in the iconic West End venue.

The musical follows Edgar, a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave in a rural American town. It explores themes of themes of prejudice, fear, acceptance and the consequences of othering. Watch Gage perform as Edgar in a special video below:

Bat Boy: The Musical is directed by Dean Johnson (Once), with musical director Paul Schofield, set and lighting designer Andrew Exeter, video designers Dan Light and Andrea Scott, assistant musical director Liam Godwin, production manager James Anderton, sound designer Aidan Jones, make-up artist Katie Allday and movement director Rhys Wilkinson. It is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions, who also serve as casting directors for the show.

Also in the cast for the concert are Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hex) as Meredith, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal) as Dr Parker and Jodie Steele (But I’m A Cheerleader) as Shelley. Joining them will be Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud), Glenn Adamson (We Will Rock You), Kyle Birch (A Strange Loop), Gillian Kirkpatrick (The Bridges of Madison County), Shane O’Riordan (Miss Saigon), Jenny O’Leary (We Will Rock You), Rumi Sutton (Hex), Thomas Vernal (The Book Of Mormon) and Edward Flynn Haddon (13).