Waiting for Godot, starring Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati, announces further casting

Additional casting has been revealed for the previously announced revival of Samuel Beckett’s seminal play Waiting for Godot.

The play revolves around Didi and Gogo, who anxiously await the arrival of an enigmatic figure named Godot, grappling with themes of uncertainty and the intricacies of the human experience.

Joining Lucian Msamati (Amadeus) as Estragon and Ben Whishaw (Paddington) as Vladimir will be Tom Edden (Crazy for You) as Lucky and Jonathan Slinger (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Pozzo. Casting is by Amy Ball.

James Macdonald is set to direct the new production, while the creative team also includes Rae Smith (set and costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Ian Dickinson and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph (sound design), Kate West (production manager) and Max Harrison (assistant director).

Produced by Kate Horton (Fictionhouse), Len Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen (Access Entertainment), in collaboration with Kate Pakenham Productions, Waiting for Godot will play a limited run at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 13 September until 14 December 2024, with a press night scheduled for 19 September.

Tickets are on sale below.