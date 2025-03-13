Unicorn Theatre autumn season includes world premiere of How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? and a Stiles and Drewe musical

The Unicorn Theatre has unveiled its 2025/26 autumn programming.

The season starts in September with Stiles and Drewe’s The Three Little Pigs at the Weston (27 September to 2 November). Promising catchy songs and comedy, it “will leave audiences squealing with glee.” It is suitable for children aged three to seven and co-produced with Chichester Festival Theatre, where it’ll tour to.

Following a sold-out 2023 run, Anansi the Spider will return. Adapted from West African and Caribbean folk tales about a loveable spider’s tricks and triumphs, this run is directed by Unicorn’s associate director Robin Belfield. A co-production with Birmingham Rep, it will play from 3 October to 16 November.

In November, the Unicorn will house the world premiere of How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?. Adapted from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s picture book, it will be the festive offering, and the first co-production with Told by an Idiot. Written and directed by the company’s co-founder and artistic director Paul Hunter, it is suitable for audiences aged two to 102 and fuses comedy and live music.

Rounding off the season is the multi-sensory experience Scrunch (30 November 2025 to 4 January 2026). Created by Sarah Agent and Kevin Lewis, the piece is part of the Unicorn Theatre’s Early Years programme of work and is suitable for children aged six to 18 months.

Rachel Bagshaw, artistic director of the Unicorn, commented: “Here at the Unicorn, we are deeply committed to offering the highest quality of work to young audiences, and this season exemplifies that. It’s a joy to curate a programme where we can introduce children to such a diverse range of stories and experiences, from sensory delights for our littlest theatre-goers to exciting musical adventures for our younger years.

“We’re excited to reveal even more in June, with plans for the rest of the season that will include work for a broader age range. Our mission is to create high-quality work that reflects the world we live in, and we are honoured and proud to take responsibility for shaping the future of theatre for young audiences.”

Each year, the Unicorn supports over 10,000 young pupils to experience its work through its subsidised ticket programme, which makes up more than 20 per cent of all tickets sold.

The full 2025/2026 programme will be announced in June.