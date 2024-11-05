Two-Ticket Tuesday: win two tickets to An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends

Here’s the next edition of the Two-Ticket Tuesday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week you’ve got the opportunity to pick up a pair of tickets to attend the charity fundraiser An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends at the Victoria Palace Theatre on 24 November 2024.

This star-studded evening of comedy, music and entertainment will see Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster joined by Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea and the award-nominated Zizi Strallen. Dutch musician Alex Vargas and BEKA will also be taking to the stage.

You can learn more about the special event, and who it’s supporting, in our exclusive interview.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a pair of tickets to An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends (subject to availability determined by the production (“Distributor”).

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Tuesday 5 November 2024 until 12pm on Thursday 7 November 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be recognised.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 5 November 2024

• There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

• Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.

• The competition will run from 5 to 7 November 2024.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• Seat location is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.

• The winner will be randomly chosen and sent to the Promoter on 7 November 2024.

• Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.

• There is no guarantee that all the cast will be present for the meet and greet.

• All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.

• By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.