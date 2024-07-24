Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – hear an exclusive preview of the cast recording

Exclusive: Producers of hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) have released a sneak peak of the show’s upcoming full cast recording, due to be released on Friday – and you can hear “American Express” in full.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened earlier this spring, led by Dujonna Gift (Hamilton, Snow White) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen).

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.