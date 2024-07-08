Two plays from Japanese writers to have UK premieres in London this autumn

Two up-and-coming Japanese writers will see their plays premiere in the UK this autumn as part of a new initiative by Umeda Arts Theater.

Programmed to run from the end of September to late October, the two plays are Takuya Kato’s One Small Step (running from 27 September to 9 October) and Takuya Kaneshima’s Tattooer (running from 14 to 26 October).

One Small Step follows Takashi and Narumi, a pair working on a programme to take humans to the moon – until their plans are disrupted by unexpected news. Kato explained today: “One Small Step might appear to be futuristic but in reality it’s the story of a future that’s already nearly here. It’s also a story that raises important questions about the roles of the mother and motherhood, which is an issue that working couples all over the world face in their private lives.

“I’m very excited to be able to develop this new piece in the UK and explore that the differences between our two cultures are more similar than we may think.”

Tattooer is inspired by the short story, Shisei, by Junichiro Tanizaki and directed by Hogara Kawai. It follows a tattooist searching for a new collaborator, inspired by the world-famous Irezumi tattoos.

Kaneshima said: “Tanizaki’s story Shisei depicts a secretive, closed relationship between the tattooer and the tattooed. But there are fractures in this relationship, which connect unexpectedly with the outside world. In this play I wanted to explore the complexity and vulnerability of relationships glimpsed in Tanizaki’s work.”

Kawai added: “Tattooing is the act of scarring the skin with a needle and filling it with colour. By filling scars with colour, they become art. What kind of picture would emerge if you could ink the ‘scars’ you have acquired in your life? What would the art that resides in your body look like? In exploring this beautiful play, I am looking forward to finding out.”

Casting for both plays is to be revealed.