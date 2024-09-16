[title of show] musical to run at Southwark Playhouse this autumn – with cast revealed

The show will open at Southwark Playhouse Borough in November

A limited run Off-West End transfer has been announced for the hit musical [title of show].

The Tony-nominated Broadway hit by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen tells of two writers – Jeff and Hunter, two struggling creatives who hear about a new musical theatre festival with a submission deadline just three weeks away.

The show is set to run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 14 to 30 November 2024. Directed by Christopher D Clegg, with musical direction by Tom Chippendale and supervision by Ben Ward, the production follows the success of its previous run at the Phoenix Artists Club.

Joining the cast are Jacob Fowler (Heathers the Musical), Abbie Budden (Cruel Intentions), Mary Moore (Grease), and Thomas Oxley, with Melissa McCabe and Cahir O’Neill as covers.

Performances begin with previews from 14 November, with press night scheduled for 18 November. Tickets start at £16 for previews, with standard tickets at £26, available via the Southwark Playhouse website.