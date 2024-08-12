Tin Can Bros’ Spies Are Forever adds West End stars for concert performance

Thrills and chuckles at the Gillian Lynne Theatre…

Exclusive: Tin Can Bros will bring their comedy musical, Spies Are Forever in Concert, to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London this September – and further casting has been revealed.

Spies Are Forever follows Agent Curt Mega, who is caught in the complexities of Cold War politics, working to thwart a Nazi revival. The show blends espionage and comedy, featuring encounters with a Russian femme fatale, a black market arms dealer, and other colourful characters.

Tin Can Bros, comprising Corey Lubowich, Joey Richter, and Brian Rosenthal, have produced over 200 YouTube videos and staged seven live shows. Their collaboration with Team StarKid has amassed over 317 million YouTube views.

The show will play a one-night performance on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. tickets are available now.

The original Los Angeles company, including Richter, Rosenthal, and Lubowich, will be joined by Clark Baxtresser and Lauren Lopez.

Joining them will be Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat) as Dr Baron Von Nazi, Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Obioma Ugoala (Frozen), Dean John Wilson (Your Lie in April), Evelyn Hoskins (42 Balloons), Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat), Erin Caldwell (Six) and Emily Ooi (Just For One Day).

Spies Are Forever in Concert is presented by Lambert Jackson and Tin Can Bros.