Theatres Trust announces ten at-risk venues being supported by new round of grants

Ten spots across the nation will be given a helping hand

The Theatres Trust has announced the latest round of grants from its Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, supporting ten theatres currently listed on the Theatres at Risk register.

A total of £74,835 has been awarded to Amulet Theatre in Shepton Mallet, Derby Hippodrome, Doncaster Grand, Margate Theatre Royal, Mechanic’s Institute in Swindon, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Oswaldtwistle Civic Centre and Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, Salford Victoria and Theatr Ardudwy in Harlech. Each venue is at a different stage in its journey towards reopening, with the funding designed to support their restoration and long-term sustainability.

The programme provides financial assistance for expert guidance in areas such as business planning, fundraising, audience development, governance reviews and condition surveys. The initiative aims to help theatres strengthen their organisational resilience, develop skills and foster deeper community and heritage engagement.

Theatres Trust CEO Joshua McTaggart said the selected venues have significant potential to benefit their communities, adding that: “We are thrilled to support ten fantastic theatres with essential strategic projects that will lay the foundations for their revival. We look forward to supporting them through this journey and seeing the progress they make.”

The programme is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Pilgrim Trust and the Swire Charitable Trust.