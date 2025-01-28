Theatres Trust lists venues at risk in 2025

See which venues could be lost unless action is taken

The Theatres Trust, a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK theatres, has unveiled its annual “Theatres at Risk” register, spotlighting spaces across the country facing potential closure, redevelopment, or severe decay.

The 2025 register identifies 43 theatres with strong architectural merit, cultural heritage, or community value (with five new venues included compared with 2024).

Local council funding concerns have imperilled the futures of Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre and Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, both at risk due to pressures on budgets.

The other three new additions, the Brunton in Musselburgh, the Harlequin in Redhill and Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre, are all theatres that have been closed for more than a year due to the presence of the crumbling concrete, Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The list has brought attention to beleaguered venues and often assisted in their revivification – for example, former listed venue the Granada Theatre in Walthamstow is now due to reopen as the refurbished Soho Theatre Walthamstow.

List of theatres on the 2025 register: