Theatres Trust lists venues at risk in 2025

See which venues could be lost unless action is taken

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

28 January 2025

salford
The Salford Victoria Theatre, © Theatres Trust

The Theatres Trust, a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK theatres, has unveiled its annual “Theatres at Risk” register, spotlighting spaces across the country facing potential closure, redevelopment, or severe decay.

The 2025 register identifies 43 theatres with strong architectural merit, cultural heritage, or community value (with five new venues included compared with 2024).

Local council funding concerns have imperilled the futures of Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre and Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, both at risk due to pressures on budgets.

The other three new additions, the Brunton in Musselburgh, the Harlequin in Redhill and Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre, are all theatres that have been closed for more than a year due to the presence of the crumbling concrete, Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The list has brought attention to beleaguered venues and often assisted in their revivification – for example, former listed venue the Granada Theatre in Walthamstow is now due to reopen as the refurbished Soho Theatre Walthamstow.

List of theatres on the 2025 register:

Abbeydale Picture House

Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet

Borough Hall, Greenwich

Brighton Hippodrome

Brunton Theatre – NEW

Burnley Empire

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

Co-op Hall, Ramsbottom

Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)

Derby Hippodrome

Doncaster Grand

Epstein Theatre

Garrick Theatre, Southport

Garston Empire

Globe Theatre, Plymouth

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea

Harlequin Theatre – NEW

Hulme Hippodrome

Imperial Theatre, Walsall

Intimate Theatre

Joe Longthorne Pavilion, Blackpool

King’s Theatre Dundee

King’s Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Leith Theatre

Mechanics Institute, Swindon

Motherwell Concert Hall &Theatre – NEW

Netherton Arts Centre

Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre & Theatre – NEW

Plymouth Palace

Prince of Wales, Cannock Chase – NEW

Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Roundhouse Theatre, Dover

Spilsby Sessions House

Streatham Hill Theatre

Tameside Theatre, Ashton-under-Lyne

Thameside Theatre, Grays

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Theatre Royal Margate

Theatre Royal, Manchester

Tottenham Palace Theatre

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Winter Gardens Morecambe

Winter Gardens, Blackpool Pavilion

