Theatres Trust lists venues at risk in 2025

See which venues could be lost unless action is taken
The Theatres Trust, a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK theatres, has unveiled its annual “Theatres at Risk” register, spotlighting spaces across the country facing potential closure, redevelopment, or severe decay.
The 2025 register identifies 43 theatres with strong architectural merit, cultural heritage, or community value (with five new venues included compared with 2024).
Local council funding concerns have imperilled the futures of Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre and Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, both at risk due to pressures on budgets.
The other three new additions, the Brunton in Musselburgh, the Harlequin in Redhill and Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre, are all theatres that have been closed for more than a year due to the presence of the crumbling concrete, Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).
The list has brought attention to beleaguered venues and often assisted in their revivification – for example, former listed venue the Granada Theatre in Walthamstow is now due to reopen as the refurbished Soho Theatre Walthamstow.
List of theatres on the 2025 register:
|
Abbeydale Picture House
|
Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet
|
Borough Hall, Greenwich
|
Brighton Hippodrome
|
Brunton Theatre – NEW
|
Burnley Empire
|
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath
|
Co-op Hall, Ramsbottom
|
Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)
|
Derby Hippodrome
|
Doncaster Grand
|
Epstein Theatre
|
Garrick Theatre, Southport
|
Garston Empire
|
Globe Theatre, Plymouth
|
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea
|
Harlequin Theatre – NEW
|
Hulme Hippodrome
|
Imperial Theatre, Walsall
|
Intimate Theatre
|
Joe Longthorne Pavilion, Blackpool
|
King’s Theatre Dundee
|
King’s Theatre, Kirkcaldy
|
Leith Theatre
|
Mechanics Institute, Swindon
|
Motherwell Concert Hall &Theatre – NEW
|
Netherton Arts Centre
|
Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre & Theatre – NEW
|
Plymouth Palace
|
Prince of Wales, Cannock Chase – NEW
|
Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth
|
Roundhouse Theatre, Dover
|
Spilsby Sessions House
|
Streatham Hill Theatre
|
Tameside Theatre, Ashton-under-Lyne
|
Thameside Theatre, Grays
|
Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
|
Theatre Royal Margate
|
Theatre Royal, Manchester
|
Tottenham Palace Theatre
|
Victoria Theatre, Salford
|
Winter Gardens Morecambe
|
Winter Gardens, Blackpool Pavilion