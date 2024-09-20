The wonder of Ian McKellen

Listen to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast now

The release of The Critic, a new film starring Ian McKellen and written by Patrick Marber, prompts head critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood to discuss McKellen’s passion for theatre, the fortitude of his generation of actors – and the changing face of critics. Are they really this nasty?

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

