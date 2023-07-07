The show was first seen at Curve in Leicester last Christmas

London Palladium audiences had an absolutely wizard time last night in a magical trip to Oz – and WhatsOnStage’s trusty video expert Tom Millward was on hand to meet the cast of the new revival after the show to discuss the project!

Playing through to early September at the iconic West End venue, Nikolai Foster’s production of the 2011 show, based on the globally adored 1939 film of the same name, is led by Georgina Onuorah, Ashley Banjo, Jason Manford, Louis Gaunt, Dianne Pilkington and Christina Bianco. The half dozen stars explained some of the secrets behind the show as well as explaining what it’s been like taking on such iconic roles in the famed theatre.

