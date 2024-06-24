The Wild Party revival cancels run

A new staging of the Broadway musical The Wild Party had been set to become the inaugural production at EartH Hackney – a 680-capacity venue in Dalston, north London – but has now been cancelled.

The musical, based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, features a score by Michael John LaChiusa and a book by LaChiusa and George C Wolfe. It was due to run from 12 August to 7 September, but all performances have now been pulled.

The producers said in a statement: “We regret to announce that our highly anticipated production of The Wild Party, scheduled for this coming summer, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. Despite our best efforts to proceed with the production, we have been unable to overcome these challenges.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the production. We had assembled an exceptional team of hardworking, passionate, and talented individuals, and we share in the disappointment of having to bring The Wild Party to an untimely end. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The Wild Party premiered on Broadway in 2000 with a company that included Toni Collette, Eartha Kitt, Marc Kudisch, Norm Lewis, Sally Murphy, Mandy Patinkin and Tonya Pinkins. It went on to receive Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score.

Originally built in the 1930s as a cinema, EartH has undergone a restoration process over the past two years and now boasts a state-of-the-art sound system and original Art Deco features.

It has been confirmed by producers that ticket holders would be refunded in full.