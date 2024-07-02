The Phantom of the Opera announces new West End casting

The Phantom of the Opera has announced new West End casting.

Dean Chisnall, who recently played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, joins the company as the Phantom, alongside Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon) as Carlotta Giudicelli, Martin Ball (Beauty and the Beast) as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson (Come From Away) as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon (West End and professional debut) as Meg Giry.

Ampil said in a social media post: “The Phantom Of The Opera is a huge tick off my bucket list. It’s one of those shows from my generation that I’ve always wanted to do. Carlotta Giudicelli is a dream to sing and play! And I cannot wait to work with these amazing theatre legends.”

Continuing in the show will be Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André and David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Eve Shanu-Wilson, currently the understudy in the show.

Also joining the cast are Anya Alindada, Lily Allen-Dodd, George Arvidson, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Fergus Dale, Emily George, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Jess Michelmore and Johnny Randall.

The cast is completed by Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Michael Colbourne, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Samuel Haughton, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis and Victoria Ward.

New cast members will begin their performances on 29 July 2024.

The music for the production is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book for the musical is written by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, and it is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The orchestrations for the music are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, while the musical supervision is handled by Simon Lee.

The production design for the show is created by Maria Björnson, with set design adapted by Matt Kinley and associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting for the show is designed by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and the sound design is by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography for the show was handled by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

The musical’s Christmas schedule has been set, with shows scheduled for Monday 23 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday 24 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 28 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm and 6.00pm, Thursday 2 January at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 4 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. There will be no shows on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.