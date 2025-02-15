The Masked Singer winner revealed as West End legend

A West End legend has won The Masked Singer, finally revealed on Saturday night.

The hit ITV series sees celebrities don quirky costumes in order to take part in a singing competition.

The 2025 crown went to the Pufferfish – who was revealed to be Frozen, City of Angels and Les Misérables star Samantha Barks. Barks has appeared in the West End and on Broadway in a variety of shows, and amusingly started her career on another TV talent show, I’d Do Anything.

For film, her credits include Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil’s Harvest, The Christmas Candleand as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture).

She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary. She was a judge on ITV’s All Star Musicals and, most recently, Mamma Mia – I Have a Dream.

Barks’ numbers across the show have included “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

During the final, Barks performed “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, while also duetting “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with Danny Jones’ Piranha.

Alongside Barks, the two finalists were famed musician Gregory Porter, while Scottish musical star and singer Marti Pellow, member of Wet Wet Wet, came in third place.

Listening back, you can hear Barks attempting to mask her voice and her habitual vocal style during some of the performances, in order to throw the judges off the scent.

Expect some exciting news about Barks very soon.

We’ve listed her performance here: