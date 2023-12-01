The Interview, based on famous Princess Diana controversy, to be streamed online

The play had its world premiere at the Park Theatre

Original Theatre Online, in collaboration with Park Theatre, is set to release Jonathan Maitland’s The Interview for streaming.

The play, directed by Michael Fentiman, provides an in-depth exploration of the widely-watched 1995 BBC interview between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Martin Bashir, assessing the interview’s legitimacy and shedding light on the key figures involved. It was first seen at the north London venue earlier this year.

It will be available for online streaming from 21 December 2023, with options to either rent it for £5.99 (48hrs) or opt for a monthly subscription starting at £8.99.

The cast of The Interview includes Tibu Fortes in the role of Martin Bashir, Yolanda Kettle portraying Diana, Princess of Wales, Matthew Flynn as Paul Burrell, Naomi Frederick as Luciana, and Ciarán Owens as Matt Wiesler.

The show will be available via the Original Theatre website. The company is known for its award-winning productions such as The Mirror Crack’d and The Habit of Art, having previously delivered successful Park Theatre productions like The End of The Night, Napoli, Brooklyn and Monogamy.