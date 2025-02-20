The Importance of Being Earnest with Ncuti Gatwa, Sharon D Clarke and more arrives in cinemas

The National Theatre’s new production of The Importance of Being Earnest, will be broadcast in cinemas starting tonight, 20 February.

Oscar Wilde’s comedy graced the Lyttelton Theatre over the festive season, where it was filmed.

Directed by Max Webster in his National Theatre debut, the production’s cast features Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie, Mary Queen of Scots) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke as the iconic Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Angels in America) as Miss Prism, Hugh Skinner (W1A, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Jack Worthing, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects) as Cecily Cardew alongside Julian Bleach (Doctor Who, The Grinning Man) as Merriman / Lane.

A list of venues and screenings is available on the NTLive website.

You can listen to a bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast discussing the piece below:

The production has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nicola T Chang, composition by DJ Walde, and movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Alastair Coomer handled casting.