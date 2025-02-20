whatsonstage white
The Importance of Being Earnest with Ncuti Gatwa, Sharon D Clarke and more arrives in cinemas

Another chance to catch the revival!

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

20 February 2025

Sharon D Clarke (Lady Bracknell) and Ncuti Gatwa (Algernon) in The Importance of Being Earnest at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre’s new production of The Importance of Being Earnest, will be broadcast in cinemas starting tonight, 20 February.

Oscar Wilde’s comedy graced the Lyttelton Theatre over the festive season, where it was filmed.

Directed by Max Webster in his National Theatre debut, the production’s cast features Richard Cant (Stan & OllieMary Queen of Scots) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke as the iconic Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerAngels in America) as Miss Prism, Hugh Skinner (W1AMamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Jack Worthing, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eliza Scanlen (Little WomenSharp Objects) as Cecily Cardew alongside Julian Bleach (Doctor Who, The Grinning Man) as Merriman / Lane.

A list of venues and screenings is available on the NTLive website.

You can listen to a bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast discussing the piece below:

The production has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nicola T Chang, composition by DJ Walde, and movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Alastair Coomer handled casting.

