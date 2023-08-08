Photos

The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre – rehearsal images released

Indhu Rubasingham’s production returns to the Olivier stage next month

Tom Millward
London
Hiran Abeysekera in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Hiran Abeysekera in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner

Exclusive: The National Theatre has released rehearsal shots for the upcoming return of Anupama Chandrasekhar’s critically acclaimed playThe Father and the Assassin.

Under the direction of Indhu Rubasingham, the piece is set to run at the Olivier Theatre from 8 September to 14 October, with a press night scheduled for 14 September. It follows the life of Nathuram Godse – a journalist, a nationalist and the man who murdered Mahatma Gandhi.

Paul Bazely and company in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Paul Bazely and the company of The Father and the Assassin, © Marc Brenner

The cast is led by Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) as Nathuram Godse and Paul Bazely (Cruella) reprising his role as Mahatma Gandhi, alongside Marc Elliott (She Loves Me), Sasha Ghoshal (Bend it Like Beckham the Musical), Aysha Kala (The Motive and the Cue), Johndeep More (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Exodus), Azan Ahmed (The Tempest), Ravi Aujla (The Lehman Trilogy), Ayesha Dharker (Chasing Hares), Ravin J Ganatra (When Winston went to War with the Wireless), Raj Ghatak (The Kite Runner), Halema Hussain (Does My Bomb Look Big In This?), Nadeem Islam (Antigone), Tony Jayawardena (East is East), Nicholas Khan (Life of Pi), Raj Khera, Hari Mackinnon (The Cherry Orchard), Sid Sagar (Cabaret) and Akshay Shah (Kabul Goes Pop).

Hiran Abeysekera in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Hiran Abeysekera, © Marc Brenner

Joining Chandrasekhar and Rubasingham in the creative team are set and costume designer Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, movement director Lucy Cullingford, composer Siddhartha Khosla, sound designer Alexander Caplen, fight director Kate Waters, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, associate set and costume designer Khadija Raza and staff director John Young. Additional music is by David Shrubsole.

Playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre 2023
Playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar, © Marc Brenner
Akshay Shah and Halema Hussain in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Akshay Shah and Halema Hussain, © Marc Brenner
Ayesha Dharker, Hiran Abeysekera and company in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Ayesha Dharker and Hiran Abeysekera, © Marc Brenner
Hari Mackinnon, Johndeep More and company in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Hari Mackinnon, Johndeep More and the company of The Father and the Assassin, © Marc Brenner
Director Indhu Rubasingham in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Director Indhu Rubasingham, © Marc Brenner
Marc Elliott and Ravin J Ganatra in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Marc Elliott and Ravin J Ganatra, © Marc Brenner
Paul Bazely and company in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Paul Bazely and the company of The Father and the Assassin, © Marc Brenner
Raj Khera, Azan Ahmed and Sasha Ghoshal in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Raj Khera, Azan Ahmed and Sasha Ghoshal, © Marc Brenner
Sid Sagar in rehearsal for The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre
Sid Sagar, © Marc Brenner

