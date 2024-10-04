The Dear Evan Hansen cast take on our tour-themed quiz

Much-loved musical Dear Evan Hansen has embarked on its first-ever UK!

To celebrate, we sat down with the stars to quiz them on the places they’ll be visiting into spring 2025.

Ryan Kopel who plays the title role, Alice Fearn (Heidi), Lauren Conroy (Zoe Murphy) and Vivian Panka (Alana Beck) were presented with little-known facts about towns and cities and had to guess which stop they relate to. You can watch the results (with varying levels of success) below.

Co-produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Nottingham Playhouse, the new staging is directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s artistic director Adam Penford.

The four are joined on stage by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out of Hell) as Connor Murphy, and Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman. Sonny Monaghan (discovered via TikTok) serves as alternate Evan. The piece received a favourable review from WhatsOnStage saying the cast possess “voices you could listen to for forever”.

This is also the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble – made up of Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan, and Elise Zavou.

Alongside the original score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson. The piece follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate’s friend.

The creative team also includes Michael Bradley as musical director, Morgan Large as the set and costume designer, with Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as choreographer, Matt Daw as lighting designer, Tom Marshall as sound designer, Ravi Deepres as video designer, Matt Smith as musical supervisor, and Natalie Gallacher (for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting) as casting director, Michelle Payne as associate director and Laura Llewellyn-Jones as orchestral manager.

The tour plays Curve Leicester (from 1 October), Hall for Cornwall (from 8 October), Brighton Theatre Royal (from 15 October), Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham (from 22 October), New Victoria in Woking (from 29 October), Leeds Grand (from 5 November), Liverpool Empire (from 12 November), Sunderland Empire (from 19 November) and New Theatre Oxford (from 26 November).

Into the new year, the show will visit Northampton Derngate (from 14 January 2025), Mayflower Southampton (from 21 January 2025), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 28 January 2025), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (from 4 February), Bristol Hippodrome (from 11 February 2025), Manchester Palace Theatre (from 18 February 2025), King’s Theatre Glasgow (from 25 February 2025), His Majesty’s Aberdeen (from 4 March 2025), Grand Opera House Belfast (from 11 March 2025), Storyhouse Chester (from 18 March 2025), New Wimbledon Theatre (from 25 March 2025), Wolverhampton Grand (from 1 April 2025), Sheffield Lyceum (from 8 April 2025), Theatre Royal Plymouth (from 15 April 2025), Hull New Theatre (from 22 April 2025), Wales Millenium Centre Cardiff (from 29 April 2025), Theatre Royal Norwich (from 13 May 2025), and Blackpool Grand Theatre (from 20 May).