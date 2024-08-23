The Bowie Show to tour and head to the West End

London
The multi-media experience is inspired by Bowie’s work
The Bowie Show, a new multi-sensory experience celebrating the life and music of David Bowie, will tour across the nation with a night in the West End.
The piece will takes audiences on a journey through Bowie’s career, exploring his iconic alter-egos, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, and delving into the artist’s personal and creative evolution. The production features live performances of Bowie’s greatest hits, accompanied by visual projections and choreography. The cast will be announced at a later date.
The Bowie Show is created and directed by Simon Gwilliam and produced by John Dalston and Gwilliam. Tickets for the West End premiere go on sale at 10.30am today.
