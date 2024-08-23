The Bowie Show to tour and head to the West End

The Bowie Show, a new multi-sensory experience celebrating the life and music of David Bowie, will tour across the nation with a night in the West End.

The piece will takes audiences on a journey through Bowie’s career, exploring his iconic alter-egos, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, and delving into the artist’s personal and creative evolution. The production features live performances of Bowie’s greatest hits, accompanied by visual projections and choreography. The cast will be announced at a later date.

The Bowie Show will kick off its UK tour at the Hippodrome in Golders Green, London on 24 to 25 January, followed by performances at Nottingham Concert Hall on 27 January, Buxton Opera House on 28 January, Glasgow Pavilion on 29 January, Bath Forum on 1 February, Bournemouth Pavilion on 2 February, De Montfort Hall in Leicester on 3 February, and Derngate in Northampton on 4 February. The tour will culminate with the one-night West End show at the Lyric Theatre, London on 10 February 2025.

The Bowie Show is created and directed by Simon Gwilliam and produced by John Dalston and Gwilliam. Tickets for the West End premiere go on sale at 10.30am today.