The Book of Mormon UK and international tour reveals casting

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon has announced the cast for its forthcoming tour.

The show will commence its run at Manchester Palace Theatre, where it will play for four weeks from 9 September 2024. It will then run in Edinburgh, Bradford, Birmingham, Plymouth, Zurich, Hull and Dublin, with further cast members to be revealed.

The cast will be led by Adam Bailey as Elder Price and Sam Glen as Elder Cunningham, Nyah Nish as Nabulungi, Tom Bales as Elder McKinley, Kirk Patterson as Mafala Hatimbi, Will Barratt as Joseph Smith and Rodney Earl Clarke as the General.

The company will include Tolu Ayanbadejo, Dan Burstow, Hayden Cable, Will Carey, Olympia Curry, Kanoumah Diguet, Daniel David Griffith, Benjamin Cameron, Daniel George-Wright, Savannah Hall, Alex Hayden, Aaron Levi, Eden Lindsay, Zachary Loonie, Ross McKenna, Daniel N’Guessan-Lopez, Jessica Oppong, Jake Reynolds, Kayode Salina, Rory Shafford, Harry Simpson, Elliot Swann, and Harry Winchester.

The Book of Mormon tells the story of an unlikely pair of Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda and is penned by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. It has proved a huge West End hit since it first opened on UK shores in late 2013.

Further tour stops, casting and more will be revealed.

The creative team for the hit West End production includes co-directors Parker and Casey Nicholaw (who also choreographs), set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Brian Macdevitt, and sound designer Brian Ronan. Hair design is by Josh Marquette, with orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus, musical direction by Colm O’Regan, and dance arrangements by Glen Kelly. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting.

