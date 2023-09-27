The Barricade Boys announce special guests for UK tour

The Barricade Boys have announced some special guests for their upcoming UK tour.

Comprised of former Les Mis stars Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield, the group will be heading out across the country this autumn.

The group will be playing on 17 October at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre, 16 November at St David’s Hall in Cardiff and 17 November at Rainton Arena in Tyne and Wear.

Set to join them for their West End show will be Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) and Fra Fee (Hawkeye), as well as the Choirs of Stage Coach Finchley Central and Mill Hill East. For the performance in Cardiff, the group will welcome Caroline Sheen (9 to 5 the Musical) and the choir of Stage Coach Cardiff.

The Barricade Boys have previously toured throughout the USA, culminating at the famous 54 Below, as well as New Zealand and the Middle East. They have also staged two Christmas residencies at The Other Palace in London.

Fans can expect renditions of beloved show tunes from the likes of Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and, of course, Les Misérables, among many others.