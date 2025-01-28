The Addams Family musical to embark on four-stop tour

A new touring production is “Just Around the Corner”…

The Addams Family musical will embark on a short tour this coming summer, visiting four venues across the country.

Based on the spooky characters created by Charles Addams, the musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with a score by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish). The plot revolves around Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family, and a fateful evening when the relatives on both sides meet for dinner.

The Addams Family has previously completed two UK and Ireland tours and was presented in concert form at The London Palladium last year. The 2025 tour will visit Birmingham Hippodrome (10 to 12 July), Curve Leicester (15 July to 10 August), the Lowry, Salford (12 to 16 August) and Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (19 to 23 August).

The production is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, designs by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Richard Brooker.

Casting by Jane Deitch will be announced at a later date.

The Addams Family is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, John Stalker Productions and Bill Kenwright Ltd, with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James. It is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.